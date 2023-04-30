Death – Obituary News : Cause of death of Kihei, Hawaii singer Barron Burton

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death and obituary of Kihei Hawaii singer Barron Burton?

Talented Musician Barron Burton Passes Away from Sudden Heart Attack in Kihei, Hawaii

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barron Burton, a gifted singer and resident of Kihei, Hawaii. On Friday, April 28, 2023, Barron suffered a sudden heart attack and was declared deceased in a social media post by a friend.

Barron Burton was considered intelligent, extremely talented, humble, kind, and loving to everyone by his friends and family members. Originally from Donora, Pennsylvania, Barron attended California University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Ringgold High School. He was a vital member of the University of California group and a superb performer.

To his cherished mother Anita Burton, he was a devoted son. When people were around him, he engaged them in conversation and made them feel welcome. He was a talented vocalist known online as Teddy Ruxpinsings. He was an enormously handsome man on the inside and out who was also kind, witty, and wise. Barron was the only person who truly cared about people and their welfare. More importantly, he would give you the love and support you never knew you needed along with his undivided attention.

Barron Burton will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Tributes and memories have been shared on social media, with many expressing their love and admiration for him. Kenneth J. Katona wrote, “Barron Burton was the kind of guy the likes of which we rarely see in this world. His love for his friends was so evident. I am eternally blessed to have been one of them.” Shauna McCoy said, “Your voice was as big as your heart. Thank you for being a true friend. I will miss your bear hugs and your amazing shirts.” Maha Rafiq shared, “Barron, you were my first social date on this island years ago and my solid friend throughout. Dancing at all your shows, giggling over plants memes… I just saw you two weeks ago and we partied together all night.”

Barron Burton’s obituary describes him as a sweet, very professional, and loving person who will be fondly remembered by so many. He will always be remembered for his dedication to his career, for being an incredible fiancée and the best son in the history of the universe, for his love of adventure and fun, and for having truly lived a wonderful life full of priceless experiences and tales.

Rest in peace, Barron Burton. You will be sorely missed, but you will also be cherished in our memories.