What was the cause of death and obituary for the Owner of Rachel’s Ginger Beer? Please exclude any references to fox.

Rachel Marshall, the beloved owner and creator of Rachel’s Ginger Beer, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2021. Marshall was not only known for her delicious ginger beer but also her warm personality and entrepreneurial spirit. She was also the co-owner of Montana and Nacho Borracho, two Seattle bars. Her passing is a great loss to Seattle’s food and beverage industry and the community as a whole.

Rachel Marshall cause of death is not officially determined, but it is believed to be cardiac arrest. She leaves behind two sons and her partner, Adam Peters. Marshall and Peters began their ginger beer venture in the Licorous kitchen, thanks to their access through chef John Sundstrom, back in 2011. Over time, she transformed the company into a unique force in Seattle’s food and beverage industry.

Marshall’s friend and writer Allecia Vermillion described her as a connector who always engaged easily in conversation, from CEOs to random customers at her bars. Vermillion also noted Marshall’s creativity and pragmatism that led to inventive solutions, such as being the first to pour cocktails on draft in Seattle. She later turned over her kitchen spaces to chefs like Kevin Burzell and Alysson Wilson of Kedai Makan, Taylor Cheney of Yalla, and Mark Fuller’s Ma’ono, to bring food to her customers.

Rachel Marshall was born and raised in Washington and fell in love with British ginger beer while in Europe. Marshall’s inspiration came from British-style ginger beer, a refreshing beverage that actually tastes like ginger and lemon. Today, Rachel’s Ginger Beer ships to customers across the nation and has four storefront bars in Capitol Hill, University Village, close to the Spheres, and at Pike Place Market.

Seattle is mourning the loss of Rachel Marshall, and her contributions to the community will always be remembered. Information about a memorial for Marshall will be updated when available. In the meantime, we honor her memory by toasting a glass of her signature ginger beer.