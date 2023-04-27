Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death Released for Former Disney Exec Dave Hollis at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cause of death has been disclosed for Dave Hollis, a former executive at Disney who passed away at the age of 47.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Dies from Toxic Effects of Cocaine, Ethanol, and Fentanyl

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive who left the company after 17 years to help his ex-wife Rachel Hollis run her podcast and lifestyle empire, died at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas, on February 12. According to an autopsy report, Hollis, who was 47 years old, died from the “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl” and his death was declared accidental by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. The autopsy noted that atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure were contributing factors, along with Hollis’ history of depression, drug use, and alcoholism.

Hollis led Disney’s theatrical distribution operation from 2011 to 2018 and helped shepherd many of Marvel’s “Avengers” films, “Black Panther,” and the relaunch of the “Star Wars” series. After his divorce from Rachel Hollis, he became the chief executive of her company, which included managing her podcast and lifestyle brand.

Rachel Hollis spoke about managing grief with their four children on a recent episode of her podcast, “The Rachel Hollis Show.” She emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to feel all emotions, including sadness, anger, and confusion, and said that they were a tight-knit family that would support one another through this difficult time.

“For the sake of clarity: I am #teamrachel,” Dave Hollis wrote on Instagram in 2021. “A supporter and defender of my kids’ mama. I won’t always get it right, but I’m a package deal. We’ll forever have a partnership in raising these humans.”

Overall, Dave Hollis’ sudden death has shocked the entertainment industry and his friends and fans alike. It is a reminder of the perils of addiction and the importance of seeking help and support when struggling with substance abuse.