Death – Obituary News : Cause of death revealed for boy found in alligator’s mouth

The reason behind the death of the child discovered inside a gator’s mouth in Florida has been disclosed.

Florida Toddler’s Cause of Death Revealed: Drowning

An autopsy completed by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner has revealed that 2-year-old Taylen Mosley died of drowning after his body was found inside the mouth of an alligator in Florida. Taylen’s father, Thomas Mosley, has been arrested in connection with his son’s death, as well as the murder of Taylen’s mother, Pashun Jeffery.

The violence unfolded on March 30th when officials found Jeffery stabbed to death in her St. Petersburg apartment. Authorities searched for Taylen after discovering that he was missing from the home where he was residing with his parents. Taylen’s body was located the next day after an alligator was spotted with something in its mouth. The alligator was subsequently killed and Taylen’s body was recovered.

According to police reports, Mosley is accused of murdering Jeffrey and then throwing his son into Lake Maggiore. The violence occurred just hours after Jeffrey threw a party to celebrate Mosley’s 21st birthday. A motive for the killings has not been released.

Mosley was taken into custody on March 31st and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities used a bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle and a bloody Gucci shoe print inside Jeffrey’s apartment to link him to the murders. Additionally, Mosley’s phone pinged near the lake where Taylen’s body was discovered. Mosley has since pleaded not guilty.

The tragic events that occurred in Florida have left the community in shock and disbelief. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Pashun Jeffery and Taylen Mosley during this time of mourning.