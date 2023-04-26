Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death Revealed for Disney Executive Dave Hollis

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind the demise of Disney executive Dave Hollis has been disclosed.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Died of Cocaine, Ethanol, and Fentanyl Overdose

Dave Hollis, the former Disney executive and ex-husband of influencer Rachel Hollis, died in February due to a fatal overdose of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl. The cause of his death was confirmed by an autopsy report obtained by NBC News.

The report ruled that the death of Hollis was an accident. However, it also noted that he had underlying heart disease, which may have contributed to the overdose.

Hollis was a well-known executive in the entertainment industry, having worked for companies like The Walt Disney Company and DreamWorks Pictures. His wife, Rachel Hollis, is a popular author, motivational speaker, and influencer with a large following on social media.

Dave Hollis’ death came as a shock to many in the entertainment industry and beyond, as he was known for his talent and leadership skills. It is a reminder of the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of seeking help for addiction.

Rachel Hollis has since shared her grief and memories of her ex-husband on social media, describing him as a loving father and passionate professional. She has also spoken out about the need for support and resources for those struggling with addiction.

In the wake of Dave Hollis’ death, many have paid tribute to his legacy and impact on the industry. He will be remembered for his contributions to entertainment and for the lessons his passing has taught about the importance of addressing addiction and seeking help.