Death – Obituary News : Cause of death revealed for Florida toddler Taylen Mosley

The reason behind the death of Florida toddler Taylen Mosley has been disclosed.

Tragic News: Autopsy Reveals Toddler Found in Alligator’s Mouth Drowned Following Mother’s Brutal Murder

Authorities have made a startling discovery in the case of a 2-year-old toddler found inside the mouth of an alligator. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner has determined that the toddler, Taylen Mosley, drowned last month. His mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffrey, was found brutally murdered in her Lincoln Shores apartment on March 30, having been stabbed over 100 times. Her son was reported missing.

Frantic Search Ends in Heartbreaking Conclusion

After a desperate search, Taylen’s body was discovered in the mouth of an alligator the next day in Lake Maggiore, not far from his home. A police officer fired a shot at the alligator, causing it to drop the body. Police Chief Anthony Holloway expressed his condolences to the family, stating, “We are sorry that it had to end this way.”

Criminal Charges Filed Against Father

The toddler’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing Jeffrey and then taking Taylen to the alligator-infested lake, where he either placed or threw the toddler into the water.

Mosley last appeared before a judge on Tuesday, where the hearing discussed the prosecutors’ request to obtain Mosley’s medical records from a hospital where he received treatment for severe lacerations to his arms. Another status hearing is scheduled for May 5, and Mosley is currently being held without bond.

A Gruesome Discovery

Authorities believe that Mosley killed Jeffrey just hours after she had thrown a party in celebration of his 21st birthday. A bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle and a bloody Gucci shoeprint inside Jeffrey’s apartment linked Mosley to the crime scene. No motive has been determined in the brutal killings of both mother and son.

The loss of these two precious lives has left their family and community devastated. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy.