Death – Obituary News : Cause of death revealed for JJ and Tylee

The Coroner has disclosed the reason for the death of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Official Cause of Death Revealed for Murdered Siblings JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

The Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren testified on Wednesday about the official cause of death for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, the two siblings whose bodies were found in their stepfather’s backyard after being missing since September 2019. JJ’s cause of death was asphyxia from a plastic bag being put over his head and duct tape over his mouth, while Tylee’s cause of death was homicide by unspecified means, indicating that although it was determined to be a homicide, the exact cause could not be pinpointed.

Lori Vallow, the children’s mother, is accused of killing them and is also charged in connection to the death of her husband’s previous wife. During JJ’s autopsy, Warren discovered that the child had been bound with duct tape and had injuries on his arms and neck, indicating that he struggled to remove the bag suffocating him. Low levels of ethanol, GHB, caffeine, and theobromine were found in JJ’s liver sample for toxicology, though it is unclear whether they were natural or given to him.

Differences in Tylee’s Autopsy

Tylee’s autopsy differed from JJ’s, as only separate sealed bags of her remains were found. Warren was able to find Tylee’s organs, but they were significantly decomposed and had burns. Ibuprofen, carboxyhemoglobin, and iron were found in her toxicology report, though her carboxyhemoglobin level was not high enough to indicate she was alive when burned. Photos from the autopsies were shown to the jury and legal teams, but not the gallery.

Grieving Family Members

The victims’ family members are given the option to see the autopsy photos but JJ’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock, stated that it would not be productive for him. During the court proceedings, it was evident that the jurors and legal teams were struggling with the gruesome evidence. This story is still developing.