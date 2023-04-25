Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death Revealed for Stefan Bonnar

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The actual reason behind the demise of Stefan Bonnar cannot be discussed without referring to Fox. However, it is well-documented that he passed away due to natural causes.

Legendary UFC Fighter Stefan Bonnar’s Cause of Death Revealed as Accidental Drug Overdose

The mixed martial arts community was left in shock in December 2020 when UFC Hall of Famer Stefan Bonnar passed away at the age of 45. The iconic fighter, who participated in one of the most legendary fights in MMA history, lost his life due to an accidental drug overdose, according to a recently released coroner’s report.

The Details of Bonnar’s Demise

The coroner’s report stated that Bonnar died due to “fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl and mitragynine intoxication,” but due to medical privacy laws, further details about the incident were not disclosed. Initially, the UFC reported that Bonnar died due to heart problems.

Bonnar’s MMA Legacy

Bonnar was a participant in the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, where he faced off against Forrest Griffin in a final that is still talked about today. Despite losing the match, the epic fight between the light heavyweights was a significant milestone for MMA, allowing the organization to overcome a crisis. More importantly, it paved the way for Bonnar’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame eight years later.

Over the course of his career, Bonnar fought in fifteen matches in the UFC and scored eight victories, while suffering seven defeats. His last fight occurred under the Bellator banner in November 2014, where he lost a split decision to Tito Ortiz.

Bonnar’s Personal Life Struggles

In recent years, Bonnar had been struggling with alcohol, and in April 2020, the fighter’s home burned down entirely. A fundraiser was organized through GoFundMe to help Bonnar’s family, who had lost all their property.

Stefan Bonnar was an icon in the MMA world, and his contributions to the sport will always be remembered. However, his untimely death serves as a reminder of the effects of drug addiction and the importance of seeking help for those struggling with substance abuse.