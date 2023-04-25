Death – Obituary News : Cause of death revealed for UFC legend Stephan Bonnar

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for the passing of UFC icon Stephan Bonnar has been disclosed.

Sign up for our Free Sport Newsletter for the Latest News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news on all things sports by signing up for our free sport newsletter. From cycling to boxing, we’ve got you covered.

Coroner Rules UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar’s Death an Accidental Overdose

It has been determined by the Clark County coroner’s office in Nevada that former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar’s death was an “accidental” overdose. Bonnar, who passed away on December 22, 2020, at the age of 45, was reportedly suffering from “presumed” heart complications at the time. On Monday (April 24), a letter sent to MMA Fighting confirmed that Bonnar had overdosed on a mix of Fentanyl, Parafluorofentanyl, and Mitragynine.

Fentanyl and its analogues, including Parafluorofentanyl, have reportedly caused the majority of drug-overdose deaths in the United States. Mitragynine is an active alkaloid found in the Kratom plant and is known for its medicinal properties.

Bonnar made his MMA debut in 2001 before moving on to fight in the UFC from 2004 to 2012. Following a single bout in Bellator, he retired from professional fighting in 2014. Bonnar is widely remembered for his appearance during the inaugural season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” where he was defeated by Forrest Griffin in a highly influential fight for the UFC.

Throughout his career, Bonnar faced off against some of the biggest names in the UFC, including Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Rashad Evans, and Tito Ortiz. Following his death, UFC President Dana White reflected on the impact that Bonnar had on the sport. “Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” said White. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him, and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Stay up-to-date with the latest sports news by subscribing to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel.