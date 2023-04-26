Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death Revealed – NY Daily News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cause of Death of Toddler Found in Alligator’s Mouth Released by Florida Authorities

Florida authorities have released the cause of death of 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, whose body was found inside an alligator’s mouth last month. According to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner, Mosley died of drowning. The toddler’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, was arrested in connection with the death of his son and the murder of Taylen’s mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery. Jeffery was found stabbed to death in her St. Petersburg apartment on March 30. After her murder, authorities searched for Taylen, who was missing from the home when they arrived. His body was found the next day in the alligator’s mouth.

Murder Charges Against Thomas Mosley and Motive Still Unreleased

Authorities accuse Thomas Mosley of murdering Jeffery and throwing his son into Lake Maggiore. Police say the violence occurred just hours after Jeffery’s party celebrating Mosley’s 21st birthday. The motive for the killings is still unknown. Mosley has pleaded not guilty. He was taken to custody on March 31 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. An arrest affidavit suggests authorities used a bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle and a bloody Gucci shoeprint inside Jeffrey’s apartment to connect Mosley to the killings. His phone also pinged by the lake where Taylen’s body was found.

Expanding on the Case

The death of Taylen Mosley and his mother, Pashun Jeffery, has shocked the community. The fact that an alligator was involved in the case has only added to the tragedy. The toddler’s body was found in a lake, and the investigation revealed that his father was responsible for his untimely death. The motive behind the killings is yet to be disclosed, adding to the mystery of the case. Mosley’s arrest came only days after the discovery of Taylen’s body, and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The case has raised questions about the safety of families in the area and highlights the unpredictability and cruelty of human nature.