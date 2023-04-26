Death – Obituary News : Cause of Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of Disney Executive Dave Hollis has been disclosed.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for former Disney executive and ex-husband of influencer Rachel Hollis, Dave Hollis, has been determined. According to an Austin, Texas autopsy report obtained by NBC News, Dave died of “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.” The report also stated that Dave had a “dilated and enlarged heart,” high blood pressure, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which were additional factors in his death.

Accidental Death

Dave’s death was confirmed in February and was ruled as an accident in the report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities found him unresponsive and declared him dead at the scene. High blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were contributing factors in his death. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries, leading to heart problems.

History of Health Issues

The report also revealed that Dave had a history of high blood pressure, depression, and alcohol and drug abuse. These underlying health conditions and natural heart disease could have predisposed him to developing an abnormal heart rhythm, especially in the presence of a stimulant such as cocaine.

Impact of Dave Hollis’ Tragic Death

The death of Dave Hollis has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and touched the hearts of many. As a former Disney executive, Dave played a significant role in shaping the company’s success. He was also an advocate for mental health and was open about his struggles with addiction and mental health. His tragic death highlights the importance of seeking help for mental health issues and addiction.

Remembering Dave Hollis

Dave’s legacy as a Disney executive, an advocate for mental health, and a loving father and friend will live on. The Hollis family has set up a memorial fund to honor his life and to support organizations that help those struggling with addiction and mental health. Dave’s death is a reminder to prioritize mental health, seek help when needed, and to support and love one another.

