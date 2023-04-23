Death – Obituary News : Cause of Joan Rivers’ Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Joan Rivers’ death, without referring to Fox?

What Caused the Death of Joan Rivers?

Joan Rivers, an American comedian, actress, and television star, passed away on September 4th, 2014, at the age of 81. Her death shocked the entertainment industry and her millions of fans worldwide.

The Final Cause of Death

After months of investigation, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of New York City finally determined the cause of Joan Rivers’s death. She died of low blood oxygen during a procedure to treat voice changes and acid reflux at Yorkville Endoscopy Clinic in Manhattan, where she underwent an elective endoscopy. The medical examiner also stated that Rivers was sedated with propofol, a powerful anesthetic. The lack of oxygen caused severe brain damage that ultimately led to her death.

The Experts’ Opinions

Doctors and medical experts have expressed their opinions on the factors that caused Joan Rivers’s death. They have stated that an endoscopy procedure is usually safe, but complications can occur due to several reasons, including anesthesia, underlying medical conditions, and human error. In Joan Rivers’s case, the drugs given to her could have caused her blood pressure to drop, leading to reduced oxygen levels to the brain.

The lack of oxygen could have triggered cardiac arrest and further complications, ultimately leading to her death. Medical experts have also noted that Joan Rivers had several pre-existing medical conditions, including high blood pressure, which might have made her more susceptible to complications during the procedure.

The Settlement of Lawsuit

After Joan Rivers’s death, her daughter Melissa Rivers filed a lawsuit against the clinic, accusing them of medical malpractice, negligence, and wrongful death. The parties eventually reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount.

The New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also conducted an investigation into the Yorkville Endoscopy Clinic after Rivers’s death. They found several deficiencies and violations, including failure to follow the proper protocols for administering anesthesia and monitoring patients, lack of proper personnel training, and inadequate documentation.

Conclusion

The death of Joan Rivers was tragic, and her legacy continues to live on. Her passing has shed light on the importance of patient safety, proper medical procedures, and the need for medical professionals to follow the right protocols. Her death has also sparked a conversation about the dangers of anesthesia and medical negligence, which can lead to severe complications and death.