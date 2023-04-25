Death – Obituary News : Cause of Uday’s Death at Kuno National Park: Cardio-Pulmonary Failure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Uday, the cheetah at Kuno National Park, is believed to have died due to cardio-pulmonary failure. This is the initial assessment of the cause of death.

Second South African Cheetah Dies in Kuno National Park in Less Than a Month due to Cardio-Pulmonary Failure

Uday, a six-year-old South African cheetah, has become the second feline to die in less than a month in Kuno National Park (KNP), Madhya Pradesh. A preliminary assessment has revealed that Uday died of cardio-pulmonary failure as per the observations made by veterinarians during his autopsy. However, a full post-mortem report is still awaited. Sasha, the female cheetah aged over four-and-a-half years, died of a kidney ailment on March 27.

KNP saw the translocation of 12 felines from South Africa in February this year and eight Namibian cheetahs half a year ago, as part of the ambitious Project Cheetah that was launched last September to reintroduce cheetahs in India decades after they became extinct in the country. The death of both cheetahs brought down the number of translocated felines in KNP to 18. The last cheetah in the country died in 1947, and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

The Incident:

According to officials, KNP officials discovered Uday to be sluggish in his enclosure. Upon closer inspection, they found that he was staggering. He was reported to be healthy during the Saturday evening inspection, but the medical team discovered on Sunday morning that he was ill. Uday was tranquilised on the advice of wildlife veterinarians, and treatment began at 11 AM. He was treated under the supervision of wildlife vets and kept in the isolation ward. However, he died at around 4 PM on Sunday.

Project Cheetah:

Project Cheetah became a reality with the translocation of the first batch of four felines from Namibia to KNP in 2020. The government plans to bring a total of 60 cheetahs from Namibia over the next five years under this project. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will work together on a scientific programme for the project’s implementation. The primary objective is to reintroduce the animal to the KNP and provide the cheetah with a suitable habitat for breeding.

Conclusion:

The government’s efforts to reintroduce the animal to India after nearly 75 years offer a ray of hope for the survival of cheetahs in the country. While the loss of Uday and Sasha is regrettable, the project’s success will undoubtedly bring joy to conservationists and wildlife lovers. The success of Project Cheetah could also serve as a model for the reintroduction of other extinct species.