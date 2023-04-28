Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A member of Cefn Albion Football Club, Fred Spanner, has died.

A Community Mourns

The untimely passing of Fred Spanner, a well-known and well-liked member of the Cefn Mawr community, has severely upset Cefn Albion Football Club. His sudden death has had a tremendous impact on everyone who knew him, especially those associated with Cefn Albion Football Club. Fred was a fixture at our games, and we will miss having him on the sidelines.

A Family Man and Football Enthusiast

Fred was a devoted neighbor and a great friend to Cefn Albion Football Club. He was extremely proud of his son Tom Evans (Tag), as well as his grandson Kos Jones and nephew Darren Evans (Titch), who had more recently represented our football club. Tom, the manager of our reserve squad at the moment, has persevered in organizing and leading the team despite the heartbreak of his most recent losses, displaying tremendous strength and fortitude.

A Tribute to the Team

We are immensely appreciative to Tom for doing this because we didn’t anticipate him continuing in any form so soon after his tragic losses. We would also like to recognize Kos, who despite the challenging circumstances of losing his Taido, showed unshakeable dedication to the team by playing in and even scoring a goal during the recent reserve match against Buckley Town. Fred has also demonstrated incredible fortitude and bravery at the young age of 18 in the face of such hardship.

A Message of Condolence

To Tom, Kos, Darren, all of Fred’s family members, as well as to everyone who knew and loved him, we send our sincere condolences. Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you.

