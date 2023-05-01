Death – Obituary News : Celebrated chef Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrated chef and Master Chef Australia judge, Jock Zonfrillo, has sadly passed away at the age of 46.

The culinary world is mourning the loss of Jock Zonfrillo, an acclaimed chef and judge on the popular reality TV show, MasterChef Australia. Mr Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46, leaving behind his family, friends, and fans who are devastated by his sudden departure.

No Cause of Death Revealed

According to a report by The Guardian, Mr Zonfrillo’s family confirmed his death on Monday, but did not disclose the cause of death. The Victoria Police, however, stated that they were not treating it as suspicious. They also said that they would prepare a report on Mr Zonfrillo’s death on behalf of the coroner’s office.

Beloved Member of the MasterChef Australia Family

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia, the production companies behind MasterChef Australia, issued a joint statement expressing their shock and sadness at the news of Mr Zonfrillo’s passing. The statement read in part, “Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist, and MasterChef judge, but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother, and son.”

The Latest Season of MasterChef Australia Postponed

The production companies also announced that they would not air the latest episodes of MasterChef Australia following Mr Zonfrillo’s death. The decision was made out of respect for the beloved chef and his family.

A Life Devoted to Food

Jock Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother. He grew up in a household that was heavily influenced by both cultures, which sparked his lifelong passion for food. At the age of 12, he began knocking on kitchen doors looking for a job, driven by his desire for a new pushbike.

Over the course of his career, Mr Zonfrillo earned numerous accolades for his culinary creations. He was the owner and head chef of the acclaimed Adelaide restaurant, Orana, which was named Australia’s Restaurant of the Year in 2018. He also authored a best-selling cookbook, The Orana Cookbook, which showcased his unique approach to Indigenous ingredients and cuisine.

A Devoted Family Man

Above all, Jock Zonfrillo was a devoted family man. He is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla, with Fried. His family described him as “our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend,” a sentiment that is undoubtedly shared by all who knew and loved him.