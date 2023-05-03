Death – Obituary News : Celebrities mourn as actor-filmmaker Manobala passes away at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

Sorry, there is no original title provided. Please provide the original title for me to rewrite it.

Multi-faceted Actor Manobala Passes Away at 69, Leaving Tamil Cinema in Shock

On Wednesday, Tamil cinema fans and stars were shocked by the news of the passing of Manobala, a multi-talented actor and filmmaker. Manobala had been suffering from liver-related ailments and passed away at his residence in Chennai, where he had been undergoing treatment. He was 69 years old.

Illness and Passing

Manobala had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai before being shifted to his residence in Saligramam. Despite undergoing treatment for the past fifteen days, his condition worsened, and he stopped responding to treatment. He passed away this afternoon.

A Director and Actor

Manobala was renowned for his comedic roles in Tamil cinema, but he was also a talented director in the 80s and 90s. He directed some of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, including Rajinikanth, Radhika, Suhasini, Prabhu, Sathyaraj, and Sivaji Ganesan. Some of his most popular films include Oorkavalan, En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, and Dhoorathu Pachai.

Despite his success as a director, Manobala was also a beloved actor who shared the screen with some of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, including Dhanush, Suriya, Vijay, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. Some of his most memorable roles include those in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Siruthai, and Nanban. Despite playing small roles, Manobala made a huge impact and garnered widespread popularity.

Condolences from Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth, who acted in Manobala’s directorial debut Oorkavalan, took to Twitter to express his condolences for the loss of his dear friend. He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobhala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Final Thoughts

Manobala’s passing is a tremendous loss to Tamil cinema, and he will be deeply missed by his fans, colleagues, and friends. His contributions to the industry as both a director and actor will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and performers.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Manobala dies at 69: Celebrities pay tribute to actor-filmmaker/