Death – Obituary News : Celebrity chef’s death sparks anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories

Australian Celebrity Chef Jock Zonfrillo Dies at 46, Anti-Vaxxers Speculate Cause of Death

Australian TV presenter and celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46 on Monday, leaving his family, friends, and fans devastated. Network 10 announced the chef’s death on May 1, the same day that the network was supposed to air the 2023 season of MasterChef Australia. Zonfrillo’s wife and children expressed their grief, and his fans and colleagues paid tribute to the renowned chef.

Zonfrillo’s body was discovered by the police in a Melbourne residence while they were conducting a welfare check on the house. The cause of his death is not yet known, and the police are not currently investigating it as suspicious.

However, soon after news of Zonfrillo’s death went viral on social media, anti-vaxxers began speculating that his death was related to the Covid vaccine. These unproven claims were widely criticized by people on Twitter, who called them “vile” and “insensitive.”

Zonfrillo’s life story is an inspiration to many. He had struggled with drug addiction and homelessness as a teenager before becoming a successful chef. He had worked with Michelin-starred British chef Marco Pierre White and opened several award-winning restaurants after moving to Australia in 2000.

Zonfrillo’s death is a tragic loss for the culinary world, and his legacy will live on through his contributions to the industry.