Death – Obituary News : Cervantes and Shakespeare: Same death day?

In 2023, World Book Day will raise the question: did Cervantes and Shakespeare pass away on the same day?

What is International Book Day and Why Is It Celebrated?

April 23 is celebrated as International Book Day around the world, but do you know why? According to UNESCO, April 23 is a symbolic day for world literature since it marks the death of renowned writers such as Cervantes, Shakespeare, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. Additionally, April 23 also marks the birth or death of several other prominent authors, including Vladimir Nabokov, Josep Pla, and Manuel Mejía Vallejo.

A Tribute to Literature and Cultural Progress

In 1995, the General Conference of UNESCO decided to pay universal homage to books and authors on this date to encourage people, especially young people, to discover the pleasure of reading. The aim of the Book Day is to value the contributions of those who have promoted social and cultural progress of humanity through their writings.

Did Cervantes and Shakespeare Die on the Same Day?

While it is commonly said that both writers died on the same day, certain customs and calendars used by Spain and Great Britain at that time make this claim debatable. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, for instance, was not buried on the same day as his death, and technically died on April 22, 1616. However, the custom was to note the burial date as the date of death, and hence, his death went down in history as April 23. William Shakespeare, on the other hand, undoubtedly died on April 23, 1616, but the calendar used in the UK at that time differed from that used in Spain by ten days.

Designated Cities for World Book Capital

To promote books and reading and organize activities throughout the year, various cities have been designated as World Book Capital, including Madrid, Alexandria, New Delhi, Turin, and Amsterdam, to name a few. In 2021, Tbilisi, Georgia, will become the World Book Capital, followed by Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2022, and Accra, Ghana, in 2023.

In conclusion, International Book Day is a tribute to the world’s literary heritage and acts as an endorsement for respect among the people of all cultures towards books and authors.