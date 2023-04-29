Death – Obituary News : Chad Dela Pena’s Cause of Death: Details Here

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death for Chad Dela Pena and how did he die? Find out here. Avoid referencing Fox.

Chad Dela Pena: A Beloved Figure in the Esports Community

Who Was Chad Dela Pena?

Chad Dela Pena was a prominent personality in the world of esports, known for his role as the boot camp manager of Nexplay EVOS, a professional esports team. He was highly respected for his professional skills and approachable demeanor, making him a beloved figure among his peers and fans of esports. In addition to his managerial duties, Chad was also a skilled marksman, adding to his reputation as a formidable player.

What Happened to Chad Dela Pena?

Charles David “Chad” Dela Pena passed away at the age of 27 on Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was highly respected by his colleagues and players, who saw him as a veteran and an older brother figure in the esports organization. Along with Coach Navi, a former player and coach of RSG Ignite, their untimely deaths shocked the Filipino MLBB community, with many players and fans expressing their condolences and sharing memories of these two beloved figures. Their passing serves as a poignant reminder that the esports industry is made up of real individuals who have made significant contributions and impacted numerous lives.

Chad Dela Pena Cause of Death

Currently, there is no available information regarding the cause of Chad Dela Pena’s death. Despite this, his impact on the professional scene and the lives of those he worked with were undeniable. He will be remembered for his contributions to the industry and the positive impact he had on those who knew him.

Chad Dela Pena Obituary

The passing of Chad Dela Pena has been widely searched online, with many expressing their condolences to his family, loved ones, and friends. Following the news of his passing, numerous individuals have taken to various social media platforms to pay tribute and offer their sympathies. We offer our deepest condolences to Chad Dela Pena’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His loss has caused great sadness throughout the community, and we hope that those affected by his passing can find the strength to deal with this tragedy. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched during his time in the esports industry. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Conclusion

Chad Dela Pena was a beloved figure in the esports community, known for his professional skills and approachable demeanor. His passing was a significant loss for the community, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the industry and the positive impact he had on those who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time.