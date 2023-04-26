Death – Obituary News : Chandan Ram Dass: Cause of Death in Hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chandan Ram Dass passed away in the hospital due to undisclosed causes. His obituary expresses deep sorrow and mourns the loss of a cherished individual.

Chandan Ram Dass: Tributes and Condolences Flow as Renowned BJP MLA Dies

Chandan Ram Dass – A Renowned BJP MLA

Chandan Ram Dass was a renowned Bageshwar-based MLA (member of the legislative assembly) who oversaw social welfare and transportation. The BJP politician served as Bageshwar’s representative in four successive legislatures starting in 2007.

Chandan Ram Dass Death Cause

A top source reported that Chandan Ram Dass’s death cause was a heart attack that took his life on Wednesday in Bageshwar. The 65-year-old was taken to the district hospital on Wednesday afternoon after complaining of suffocation in the chest. Later, officials declared a heart attack as Chandan Ram Dass’s death cause.

Condolences and Tributes

The news of the politician’s demise was followed by tributes and condolences circulating on social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow, and the administration designated three days of mourning for the deceased politician.

The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Singh, expressed his condolences for the untimely passing of a cabinet member. Politicians and people sent condolences to his family and friends.

Chandan Ram Dass Obituary

Chandan Ram Dass’s obituary details are yet to be published on the internet. The Uttarakhand administration has decided to close all state offices to observe a day of mourning for the leader’s passing on Wednesday.

Chandan’s family has not come to the media to speak regarding the passing away of the politician.

Chandan Ram Dass passed away on April 26, 2023, causing shock and sadness among politicians and the public at large.

Conclusion

The passing of Chandan Ram Dass is an irreparable loss for both public service and the political world. His diligent service to the people and notable contribution to the development of Uttarakhand will forever be remembered.