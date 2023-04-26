Death – Obituary News : Chandan Ram Dass Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the demise of Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Dass? Heartfelt condolences pour in following his passing.

Headline: Prominent Politician Chandan Ram Dass Passes Away at 65, Leaves Behind a Legacy of Great Contributions

Introduction:

The passing of prominent politicians has shocked India, with the news of former chief minister of Punjab just a few days ago, and now, another politician has passed away. Chandan Ram Dass, a well-known MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) from Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, has left behind a legacy of great contributions in his service to society. His passing has left many people in mourning, and the cause of his death has become a subject of concern.

Chandan Ram Dass Death Reason:

The Bageshwar district hospital of Uttarakhand officially confirmed the passing of the minister, stating that he took his last breath on Wednesday, 26th April 2023. He was 65 years old at the time of his passing. The hospital cited cardiac arrest as the cause of his death. The late politician was rushed to the ICU of the hospital after he complained of suffocation in the chest.

Tribute Pour In:

Many politicians and citizens have expressed their sadness over the news of his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, as did many other officials. Om Shanti also expressed his grief over the loss of Chandan Ram Dass. The late politician was known for his commitment to the development and betterment of Uttarakhand. His efforts in social welfare and transportation will always be remembered. The state government has designated three days of mourning in honor of his passing.

Conclusion:

Chandan Ram Dass was a notable politician who served the people of Uttarakhand diligently. His contributions to society will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, and he will be remembered fondly as a great leader who invested his life in the betterment of society.