Death – Obituary News : Charles Hull, Pioneer of Youth Theater, Passes at 92

Charles Hull, Co-Founder of Theaterworks USA, Dies at 92

Charles Hull, co-founder of Theaterworks USA, passed away on April 14 at his home in Manhattan. He was 92 years old. Mr. Hull, who had been an Off Broadway, summer stock and commercial actor, founded the company that became Theaterworks in 1961 with director Jay Harnick. For decades, Mr. Hull was the company’s managing director and Mr. Harnick its artistic director. The idea behind the company was to bring affordable, exceptional musicals and drama to children who might never get to see a Broadway or an Off Broadway show.

By the late 1990s, Mr. Hull and Mr. Harnick were staging as many as 20 made-to-move productions in nearly 500 cities a year without the fuss, or expense, of a Broadway effort. The plays and musicals were short, the players nimble, often performing several roles in one show and doubling as the crew. Sets were minimalist and versatile, adaptable to a plethora of venues.

Theaterworks productions were professional, highly entertaining and never condescending. They tackled difficult topics, among them slavery, addiction and racism, without talking down to their audience. The company has developed a strong reputation as a reliable source of intelligent and well-acted productions for young audiences.

Theaterworks did not just introduce young people to theater — it also introduced up-and-coming actors, composers, directors and writers to show business. The company’s alumni include the actors F. Murray Abraham and Henry Winkler, the four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and the Tony-winning lyricist Lynn Ahrens.

Mr. Hull was born Karl Rudolf Horvat on March 3, 1931, in Vienna, the only child of Bernard and Hermine (Mayr) Horvat. Mr. Hull attended Lehigh University in Pennsylvania on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in business administration in 1953. Throughout his military service and his years as a salesman, Mr. Hull honed his skills as an actor, taking parts in amateur and community theater. In his late 20s, he traded his steady job for a life as an actor and moved to New York City.

Theaterworks sprang from a Broadway flop. The catalyst was “Young Abe Lincoln,” a musical that Mr. Harnick directed and which Mr. Hull joined as an actor. After a successful Off Broadway run, the show moved to Broadway. It earned effusive reviews but lasted only 27 performances. After consulting with friends, Mr. Harnick and Mr. Hull began booking the show in schools around New York State. In the late 1960s, they registered the company as the Performing Arts Repertory Theater, which they later changed to Theaterworks USA.

Mr. Hull is survived by his wife, Ann (O’Shaughnessy) Hull; two daughters, Hilary Hull Gupta and Alizon Hull Reggioli; and three grandchildren.