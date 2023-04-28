Death – Obituary News : Charles Stanley: Life, Death & Funeral Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Charles Stanley’s identity and passing, as well as a detailed account of his funeral service on April 28, 2023, are all covered in this article.

Headline: Remembering Charles Stanley: A Look at His Life, Ministry, and Funeral

The world mourns the passing of legendary pastor Charles Frazier Stanley, who died on April 18, 2023, at the age of 90. Stanley’s contributions to the Christian community are immeasurable, and his legacy continues to inspire millions around the world. In this article, we provide an in-depth look at Charles Stanley’s life, ministry, and funeral, including details about his passing, funeral arrangements, and personal life.

Who Was Charles Stanley?

Charles Frazier Stanley was a prominent Baptist pastor, televangelist, writer, and speaker. He was born on September 25, 1932, in Dry Fork, Virginia, and grew up in a devout Christian family. Stanley began his Christian ministry at the age of 14 and later attended the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and the University of Richmond.

Charles Stanley’s Ministry:

Stanley’s ministry spanned over five decades and encompassed a wide range of activities, including preaching, writing, and broadcasting. He served as the senior pastor of Atlanta’s First Baptist Church for over 50 years and founded In Touch Ministries in 1977. Through his TV and radio broadcasts, Stanley reached millions of people worldwide, sharing his message of hope, faith, and love.

Charles Stanley’s Passing:

On April 18, 2023, Touch Ministries announced the passing of Charles Stanley at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of his death was not disclosed, but it is believed that he died naturally. The news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout the Christian community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of the beloved pastor.

Charles Stanley’s Funeral:

The funeral service for Charles Stanley was held on April 22, 2023, at Atlanta’s First Baptist Church, where he served as senior pastor for over five decades. The public was invited to pay their respects to the pastor during his lying in repose from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day. For those who were unable to attend in person, a livestream of the viewing was available online.

Charles Stanley’s Personal Life:

Charles Stanley was married to Anna John Stanley in 1955, and the couple had two children, Becky Stanley and Andy Stanley. Andy Stanley is a pastor at North Point Community Church near Alpharetta, Georgia. Charles Stanley served on the Moral Majority Board political organization and was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to his faith and his dedication to helping others.

Charles Stanley’s passing is a great loss to the Christian community, but his legacy lives on through his ministry, his writings, and the countless lives he touched with his message of hope and faith. His funeral was a testament to the impact he had on people’s lives, and his memory will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Charles Stanley.