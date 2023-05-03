Death – Obituary News : Charlotte Boartright passes away: Funeral plans announced

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Charlotte Christeen Owen Boatright: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Family

Charlotte Christeen Owen Boatright was born on October 2nd, 1975, in Stockton, California, to Michael Goss Owen and Evona Goss Owen. She grew up in Lockesburg, Arkansas, and had a deep and abiding affection for her family. Sadly, both of her parents passed away before her.

Passion for Family and Cooking

Charlotte had a great love for her children and always put them first. She was incredibly enthusiastic about cooking and loved to experiment with different flavors and cuisines. Her family and friends often enjoyed her delicious meals, and she was known for her hospitality and warm personality.

A Love for the River

In addition to her passion for cooking, Charlotte had a love for the river. She enjoyed spending time on the water and appreciated the beauty of nature.

Surviving Family Members

Charlotte is survived by:

Her daughter Kynadi Barnett and her husband Dale Barnett of De Queen, Arkansas

Her son Drake Boatright of Dardanelle, Arkansas

Her grandson Bocephus Pade Barnett

Her sister Coty Owen of Lockesburg, Arkansas

Her brothers John Owen of Hot Springs and Michael Owen of Wyoming

Her life partner Richard Horn of Ben Lomond, California

A number of nieces, nephews, and friends

Charlotte’s passing leaves a significant void in the lives of her loved ones, and she will be greatly missed.

Final Arrangements

The Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Arkansas, was in charge of making the necessary arrangements for the cremation of Charlotte’s remains. A funeral or memorial service will be held at a later date in memory of her life and legacy.

Donations

If you would like to make a contribution in Charlotte’s memory, you can send your donations to the First State Bank in De Queen, Arkansas, as they are currently collecting funds.

Final Thoughts

Charlotte Christeen Owen Boatright was a kind, loving, and generous person who touched the lives of many. Her passion for cooking, love for her family, and appreciation for nature were just a few of the things that made her special. She will be missed dearly, but her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.

