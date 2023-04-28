Death – Obituary News : Charlotte Mitchell Memorial and Passing – 60 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Charlotte Mitchell: A Life of Service and Dedication

Charlotte Mitchell Obituary

We regret to inform you that on Monday, April 24, 2023, Charlotte Mitchell passed away at the age of 99. Charlotte was a longtime member of our community, and her passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. She gave generously of her time, expertise, and leadership to numerous organizations over the course of her long life.

A Legacy of Leadership

Charlotte was a true leader in our community, and her contributions will be remembered for years to come. She served as the treasurer and president of Long Beach Heritage for many years, and her dedication to preserving the city’s architectural and cultural history was unwavering. She was also a driving force behind the creation of the Navy Trust, which provides funding to Long Beach residents and groups working to preserve the city.

Long Beach Heritage

Charlotte’s impact on Long Beach Heritage cannot be overstated. She was a dedicated member of the organization’s board of directors for many years, where she served as treasurer and president. She was a frequent presence at Long Beach Heritage gatherings, and her passion for the city’s history and architecture was contagious.

The Navy Trust

Charlotte was instrumental in the creation of the Navy Trust, which was established after the United States Naval Shipyard reached an agreement on the deconstruction of the Roosevelt Administration Building. The trust is designed to provide funding to Long Beach residents and groups working to preserve the city, and it will continue to do so for years to come.

A True Mentor

Charlotte was not just a leader in our community; she was also a mentor and friend to many. As vice president in charge of the Bembridge House, she served as a role model and guide to many members of the organization. Chris Hogan, the president of Long Beach Heritage, has said that he learned everything he knows about the Bembridge House from Charlotte. Her dedication to mentoring and supporting others was just one of the many reasons why she will be deeply missed.

Remembering Charlotte Mitchell

Charlotte’s contributions to our community will not be forgotten. She received the Preservationist of the Year Award and the Long Beach Heritage Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to preserving the city’s architectural and cultural history. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations to serve their community and work towards preserving its history and culture.

We mourn the loss of Charlotte and offer our sincere sympathies to her daughter Mary Ellen and the rest of her family and many friends. Charlotte’s funeral will be held on May 9, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Forest Lawn in Cypress.