Death – Obituary News : Cheetah ‘Uday’ dies from cardio-pulmonary failure in Kuno National Park

The primary reason for the demise of ‘Uday’, the cheetah in Kuno National Park, appears to be cardio-pulmonary failure.

South African Cheetah ‘Uday’ dies of cardio-pulmonary failure in Madhya Pradesh

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife, J S Chauhan, stated that the preliminary assessment of the post-mortem of South African cheetah ‘Uday’ revealed that the feline died due to cardio-pulmonary failure. A full post-mortem report is awaited. ‘Uday’ was six years old and was the second cheetah to die in Kuno National Park (KNP) in less than a month after the female cheetah, Sasha, passed away due to a kidney ailment on March 27. The two fatalities brought the number of translocated felines in KNP down to 18. Cheeta ‘Uday’ was one of the 12 felines that were translocated to KNP from South Africa in February 2021, under the ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’ to reintroduce the species in India.

