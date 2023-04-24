Death – Obituary News : Cheetah ‘Uday’ dies in Kuno National Park due to cardio-pulmonary failure.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Uday, the cheetah, died in Kuno National Park due to the primary cause of cardio-pulmonary failure, as reported by The New Indian Express.

South African cheetah ‘Uday’ died of cardio-pulmonary failure in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP), according to a senior Forest Department official. Preliminary observations from veterinarians who conducted an autopsy on the six-year-old male cheetah have revealed this cause of death. A full post-mortem report is awaited. Uday was one of the 12 felines translocated to KNP from South Africa in February, as part of India’s ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’. This project aims to reintroduce cheetahs in India after the species became extinct in the country in 1952. Uday was the second cheetah to die at KNP in less than a month after the female cheetah, Sasha, died of a kidney ailment last March. Following a medical inspection on Sunday, Uday was found to be ailing and then treated by wildlife vets. The cheetah was kept in the isolation ward but died at 4 PM. The two fatalities have reduced the number of translocated felines in KNP to 18. Another cheetah, named Siyaya, recently gave birth to four cubs in KNP.

Cheetah death due to cardio-pulmonary failure in Kuno National Park

South African cheetah ‘Uday’ has died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) due to cardio-pulmonary failure, according to preliminary observations from veterinarians who conducted an autopsy on the male cheetah. The full post-mortem report is awaited. Uday was one of the 12 felines translocated to KNP from South Africa in February. This is a part of India’s ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’ which aims to reintroduce cheetahs in India after the species became extinct in the country in 1952. This is the second cheetah to have died at KNP less than a month, the female cheetah, Sasha, died on March 27 from kidney ailment. The fatalities have brought down the number of translocated felines in KNP to 18. Another cheetah, named Siyaya, recently gave birth to four cubs in KNP.

Uday’s death in KNP due to cardio-pulmonary failure

South African cheetah ‘Uday’, one of the 12 felines translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) from South Africa in February, died due to cardio-pulmonary failure. Preliminary observations from veterinarians revealed the cause of death. A full post-mortem report is awaited. Uday’s death came less than a month after the death of female cheetah, Sasha, who died on March 27 from kidney ailment. KNP officials found Uday sluggish in his enclosure, and medical treatment was started at 11 AM after he was tranquilised as per the advice of wildlife veterinarians. Uday was kept in the isolation ward but died at around 4 PM. The fatalities brought down the number of translocated felines in KNP to 18. Project Cheetah was launched to reintroduce cheetahs in India after the species became extinct in the country in 1952.

Preliminary Observations Reveal Cardio-pulmonary Failure as Cause of Death for Uday in KNP

Six-year-old male cheetah ‘Uday’ died due to cardio-pulmonary failure at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP), according to preliminary post-mortem observations made by veterinarians. Uday, one of the 12 felines translocated to KNP from South Africa in February, was the second cheetah to die at KNP in less than a month after the female cheetah, Sasha, died on March 27 from a kidney ailment. KNP officials found Uday sluggish in his enclosure and after further inspection, medical treatment was started at 11 AM. The cheetah was tranquilised as per the advice of wildlife veterinarians and kept in the isolation ward, but he passed away at around 4 PM. The fatalities brought down the number of translocated felines in KNP to 18. Project Cheetah was launched to reintroduce cheetahs in India after the species became extinct in the country in 1952.