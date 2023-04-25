Death – Obituary News : Cheetah Uday’s death in Kuno Park: Post-mortem findings

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Cheetah Uday in Kuno National Park? The post-mortem report disclosed the details.

South African Cheetah Uday Died in Kuno National Park, India

A South African cheetah named Uday, which was brought to India, has died in Kuno National Park. Before the post-mortem, reports suggested that Uday died due to a cardiac arrest. However, the post-mortem report sent to the Indian government indicates that the cheetah suffered from heart and lung failure, which led to its death. The chief conservator of forests and head of the forest department (PCF) Jasjeet Singh informed the media that the cheetah’s body was cremated after the post-mortem was conducted by a team of two veterinary doctors.

Earlier this year, on February 18, Uday and eleven other cheetahs were brought from South Africa to Kuno National Park in India. This marks the second death of a cheetah in Kuno National Park. Last year, Sasha, out of eight cheetahs brought from Namibia, died in March.

With Uday’s death, the number of cheetahs in Kuno National Park dropped from 18 to 17. It is noteworthy that Uday’s death occurred within a month after the introduction of Sasha and other cheetahs in September last year.

According to reports, during surveillance on Sunday morning (April 23), Uday was seen in a lethargic state, stumbling and bowing his head while walking. However, during the previous surveillance, Uday was reported to be healthy. Subsequently, he was taken to a medical center, but died at 4 pm the same day.

The death of the cheetah has raised several questions. However, the post-mortem report states that the cheetah’s health was likely to have been affected during the transportation period from South Africa to India. Experts have also raised concerns about the inadequate facilities in Kuno National Park for the survival of cheetahs.

Cheetahs were brought to India after 70 years, aiming to reintroduce them into the country. They are expected to revive the dwindling cheetah population in India, which has reduced to almost zero. However, the death of Uday has raised concerns amongst animal experts and wildlife activists about India’s ability to provide a safe and secure habitat for the cheetahs. There are also implications that the Indian government should be responsible for providing adequate facilities and care to ensure the successful introduction of the cheetahs into the country.

In conclusion, the death of Uday, the South African cheetah in Kuno National Park, has raised concerns about the survival of cheetahs and the adequacy of the facilities and care provided by the Indian government. It is hoped that the Indian government will address the issues identified to ensure that the reintroduction of cheetahs in India is successful.