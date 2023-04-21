Death – Obituary News : Chelmsford Resident Theodore Wolnik Dies – Fox Obituary

Remembering Ted Wolnik

Theodore Wolnik Obituary, Death – Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of Theodore Raymond Wolnik, known affectionately as Ted to his family and friends, who peacefully departed this world on April 21, 2023, at the age of 89, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Ted was born in Lowell, Massachusetts to Theodore and Sophie Wolnik, both who have also passed away, and he is survived by his brother Raymond Wolnik and a large number of nieces and nephews.

A Career at Raytheon and Beyond

Ted graduated from Lowell High School and Lowell Technical College with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He went on to spend the majority of his career at Raytheon before retiring in 1998. Although retired, Ted remained active in his community and continued to reside in Lowell.

A Family Man

In 1972, Ted married the love of his life, Helen (Szafran) Wolnik, and together they built a beautiful life full of love and adventure until Helen’s passing in 2013. Ted is survived by his four children: David Wolnik and wife Tami (McKnight) of Heber, Utah; Deborah Iannuzzo of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Donna Simonds and husband Larry of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; and Dyan Pollock and husband Jeffery of Leominster, Massachusetts. But Ted’s joy didn’t stop there. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom he shared his love for Disney World in Florida, a favorite vacation destination.

More Than Just Sports Fan

When Ted wasn’t cheering on his grandchildren or exploring the country with his beloved Helen, he enjoyed following collegiate sports. His favorite teams were the UMass Lowell’s baseball team and Duke’s basketball team. Ted had his morning routine down pat, and could be found enjoying breakfast at one of his favorite local eateries most mornings.

Ted Wolnik touched the lives of many, and will be dearly missed.