Death – Obituary News : Cheongju Zoo’s Siberian Tiger Cub Dies

A tiger born at Cheongju Zoo in Siberia has sadly passed away.

Tragedy Strikes as Siberian Tiger Hoboom Passes Away at Cheongju Zoo

The Cheongju Zoo in North Chungcheong Province, South Korea, has announced the passing of one of their two Siberian tigers, Hoboom. Born in 2007, Hoboom was 15 years old at the time of his death. The male tiger had been suffering from paralysis in his hind legs before his passing and failed to wake up from anesthesia after being treated at Chungbuk National University Animal Hospital. The zoo veterinarian has stated that the cause of death is believed to be a disease caused by aging.

Endangered Species

The Siberian tiger is currently on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is under international protection. This critically endangered species is threatened with extinction due to habitat destruction and indiscriminate poaching. In fact, the population of the Siberian tiger is very small in Korea, limiting breeding and disease research. Cheongju Zoo was designated as a conservation organization outside of the wildlife habitat in 2014 and has been carrying out conservation projects for endangered animals.

Preserving the Species

To prevent inbreeding, the zoo spayed and neutered Hoboom and his younger sister Hosoon and safely merged the siblings together. During the neutering procedure, the zoo collected Hoboom’s sperm in order to restore the endangered Siberian tiger as a second generation. The sperm is currently stored at Chonbuk National University College of Veterinary Medicine at ultra-low temperatures. The plan is to use the sperm for artificial insemination when a suitable mate is found in the future. This is an effort to preserve the species and increase their population.

A Conservation Effort

The Cheongju Zoo has been designated as a conservation organization outside of the wildlife habitat to carry out conservation projects for endangered animals. The zoo has been working on several conservation projects to protect the endangered species. The zoo has been carrying out breeding programs for endangered animals, as well as conducting research on how to improve their living conditions. The zoo has also been educating the public about the importance of wildlife conservation through various programs.

Conclusion

The death of Hoboom, the Siberian tiger, is a tragic loss for the Cheongju Zoo and the world. Efforts to preserve this critically endangered species are crucial to ensure their survival. The collection of Hoboom’s sperm is a step towards restoring the endangered Siberian tiger as a second generation. With conservation efforts from organizations like Cheongju Zoo, we can hope to see the Siberian tiger population increase and thrive.