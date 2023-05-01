Death – Obituary News : Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 7 Dead in Multiple Incidents

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy strikes Chhattisgarh roads as seven individuals lose their lives in separate accidents. Several others have been injured in these incidents.

Chhattisgarh Witnesses Multiple Road Accidents Resulting in Loss of Lives

In the past 24 hours, Chhattisgarh has witnessed multiple road accidents resulting in the loss of seven lives and leaving several people injured. The most gruesome of these accidents occurred in Kawardha, where a seven-month-old infant along with two others lost their lives.

Balarampur was another location where a bus collided with a high-speed vehicle, leaving 12 people injured. Meanwhile, three people lost their lives in Bemetara and two youths in Jaynagar.

The increasing number of road accidents in the state has left its people in despair. The accidents have claimed numerous lives, and the injured are struggling to recover. The state government must take immediate action to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

Road Accidents in Kawardha

The accident in Kawardha has left the entire state in shock. A seven-month-old infant, along with two others, lost their lives in the accident. The accident involved a collision between a car and a truck, which resulted in the car being completely destroyed.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital, and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. The cause of the accident is still unknown, and the police are investigating the matter.

Bus and High-Speed Vehicle Collision in Balarampur

Another accident occurred in Balarampur, where a bus collided with a high-speed vehicle. The collision resulted in 12 people being injured, and they were immediately taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case against the driver of the high-speed vehicle and are investigating the matter. The accident has once again highlighted the need for strict traffic rules and regulations.

Loss of Lives in Bemetara and Jaynagar

Apart from the accidents in Kawardha and Balarampur, three people lost their lives in Bemetara and two youths in Jaynagar. The accidents have left the families of the deceased in a state of shock and despair.

The state government must take immediate action to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The authorities must ensure that the roads are well-maintained, and the drivers follow traffic rules and regulations.

Conclusion

The increasing number of road accidents in Chhattisgarh is a cause for concern. The state government must take immediate action to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The authorities must ensure that the roads are well-maintained, and the drivers follow traffic rules and regulations. It is high time that the state government takes stringent measures to ensure the safety of its people on the roads.