Death – Obituary News : Chiropractor’s Cancer-Related Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brian Oldroyd: A Beloved Chiropractor who Touched Many Lives

Brian Rodney Oldroyd was a dedicated and passionate chiropractor who spent his life serving his patients in Springville, Utah. He was born and raised in Springville, and after completing his education, he chose to return to his hometown to practice chiropractic. He took great pride in helping his patients feel better and enabling them to return to their loved activities.

Education and Family Life

Brian earned his Bachelor’s in Exercise Science and Human Performance from Southern Utah University and attended Palmer College of Chiropractic West. During his studies, he met his wife, Kelsey, and they had three young boys together. Brian was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones.

Legacy and Obituary

His legacy lives on through the countless patients whose lives he touched and improved. Brian Rodney Oldroyd, a beloved resident of Springville, Utah, tragically passed away at 41 on May 2, 2023. Brian was a devoted husband to his wife, Kelsey, and a loving father to his three young boys. Wheeler Mortuary, located at 211 East 200 South in Springville, is in charge of making arrangements for his funeral service. Friends and family can offer condolences and read the complete obituary by visiting their website or calling (801) 489-6021.

Funeral Arrangements

A viewing will be held at Wheeler Mortuary on the evening of May 5, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Everyone who knew Brian or his family was invited to attend. A second viewing will be held on the morning of May 6, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Springville Stake Center, located at 245 South 600 East in Springville, before the funeral services that will take place at 11:00 am. The funeral services will be held in the Springville Stake Center and are expected to continue throughout the day.

Cause of Death

Brian Rodney Oldroyd passed away on May 2, 2023, after a courageous battle with Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma, a type of skin Cancer that had spread to other parts of his body. A family member announced his death on social media, expressed their heartbreak, and requested prayers for Brian’s wife and three young boys. Brian was diagnosed with the aggressive form of Cancer in November 2022, according to an announcement on his chiropractic clinic’s Facebook page.

Legacy and Gratitude

Despite the diagnosis, Brian continued to treat his patients for as long as he could, prioritizing their needs above his own. He was known for his dedication to his patients and commitment to quality care. Brian’s passing is a significant loss to his family, friends, patients, and the community he selflessly served. The Oldroyd family has expressed their gratitude for the knowledge of the salvation plan, which has comforted them during this difficult time. They have also requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved Brian.

Conclusion

Brian Oldroyd will be remembered as a caring and compassionate chiropractor who touched the lives of many patients in Springville, Utah. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he improved through his dedication to quality care. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, patients, and community.

News Source : Model Fact

Source Link :Chiropractor Death Linked To Cancer/