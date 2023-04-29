Death – Obituary News : Chris Farley’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Chris Farley?

Remembering Chris Farley: The Life, Career, and Tragic Death of a Comedy Legend

Chris Farley’s Rise To Fame

Christopher Crosby Farley was born on February 15, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin. As an overweight kid, he learned to make fun of himself to avoid bullying. After graduating from Marquette University, he landed a role at Chicago’s Second City Improv Theatre, where his performances caught the attention of Lorne Michaels, the producer of ‘SNL’. Farley’s hilarious sketches, including Matt Foley and a plump Chippendales dancer, made him a household name in the 90s.

The pressure of fame took a toll on Farley, and he began to rely on drugs and alcohol. After four seasons on ‘SNL’, he left to pursue a career in Hollywood, where he was also hugely successful. Despite seeking help at weight-loss centers, rehab, and AA meetings, he was never able to kick his addiction.

Farley’s Final Days And His Death

Prior to his death, Farley went on a four-day binge of alcohol and drugs that started on December 14, 1997, and ended with his death on December 18. Toxicology reports showed traces of cocaine, morphine, and marijuana in his system. Farley also had advanced heart disease that thinned his arteries.

On the night of his death, Farley was with a call girl who later stole his watch and took pictures of him when he collapsed on the floor. His last words were “Don’t leave me.”

The Tragic Toll of Addiction

Farley’s untimely death was a stark reminder of the dangers of addiction and the toll it takes on even the most talented and beloved individuals. Despite his comedic genius and success, he was unable to overcome his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Farley’s legacy lives on through his memorable performances and the impact he had on the world of comedy. But his death serves as a reminder that addiction is a disease that can affect anyone, regardless of their fame or success.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please seek help. There is no shame in asking for support.