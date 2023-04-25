Death – Obituary News : Chris Flanagan, Principal of Madeira Elementary, Passes Away Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The entire family, friends, and loved ones of Chris Flanagan are in total sadness and grief as he has passed away untimely and unexpectedly. This obituary outlines the life and legacy of the late Chris Flanagan, who will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

Early Life and Education

Christopher Flanagan was born on January 5, 1975, to his parents in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. He spent most of his childhood in Cincinnati until graduating from high school. Flanagan then earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and later obtained his master’s degree in educational administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Career

Flanagan dedicated his career to education, beginning as a teacher at Ayer Elementary School in Cincinnati. He then became the assistant principal at Mariemont Elementary School before joining Madeira Elementary School as principal in 2015. He served the school and community with passion and commitment, always putting the needs of the students first.

Death

Chris Flanagan passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2021. The cause of death was not disclosed. The news of his passing was tragic for the Madeira community and schools, Ayer Elementary, and the Flanagan family. Jonathan Kollmann, Superintendent of Madeira City Schools, shared the devastating news on his official Facebook page.

“My heart is broken at the sudden passing of Chris Flanagan. I am praying for the Madeira Community and Schools, Ayer Elementary, and the Flanagan family,” Kollmann wrote.

Condolences

Words fall short of expressing the grief for the loss of this promising being, and we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. Our deepest condolences go out to the Flanagan family, friends, coworkers, and students impacted by his passing. May our thoughts and prayers bring comfort during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Chris Flanagan will forever be remembered for his dedication and service to the Madeira community, especially the students at Madeira Elementary School. His legacy in the education sector will live on, and his passing has left a void that will be felt by many. The thoughts and prayers of everyone who knew him are with the Flanagan family during this difficult time.