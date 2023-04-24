Death – Obituary News : Christian Composer Ron Hamilton Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ron Hamilton, Beloved Christian Musician and Composer, Passes Away

Early Years

Ronald Allen Hamilton was born in South Bend, Indiana on November 9, 1950, to Melvin and Leota Marie Hamilton. At a young age, Ron professed his faith in Jesus Christ and became a devoted Christian. He showed promise as a musician from an early age, thanks to his mother’s decision to hire a pianist to teach Ron and his siblings piano.

A Passion for Music and Sports

Ron’s talents grew as he learned to play multiple instruments, including the guitar, trombone, and piano. He also excelled in athletics, with success as a gymnast, swimmer, cyclist, and track athlete in high school. Following his senior year, Ron joined the Wandering Wheels group and cycled across the United States.

A Love Story and Dealing with Cancer

After graduating from Bob Jones University, Ron met his wife, Shelly Garlock, and they quickly fell in love. In 1978, Ron was diagnosed with melanoma cancer in his left eye and had to wear a leather eye patch permanently. This led to children around the world affectionately calling him Patch the Pirate. Despite the setback, Ron continued to write music and found success with his best-known song, “Rejoice in the Lord.”

A Legacy of Music Ministry

Ron and Shelly Hamilton founded Majesty Music, a publishing house for religious music, in 1980. Over the years, Ron produced and wrote audio stories and adventures for children, directed music at The Wilds Christian Camp, taught at Bob Jones University, founded the Patch the Pirate church choir clubs, and created an extensive portfolio of hymns, cantatas, and choir books.

A Lasting Impact

Ron’s passion for music, coupled with his devotion to God, led him to impact countless lives. His Patch the Pirate albums, featuring adventures with Patch and his friends, have been enjoyed by millions of children worldwide. Ron’s music ministry helped lead countless kids to accept Jesus Christ, and his legacy will continue through the music he leaves behind.

A Fond Farewell

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Ron passed away peacefully in the presence of his loved ones after a battle with early onset dementia. His life and legacy remain a testament to his faith, passion for music, and his desire to share the love of Christ with everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.