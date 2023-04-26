Death – Obituary News : “Christina Ashten Gourkani’s Surgery-Related Death?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind Christina Ashten Gourkani’s death has been speculated to be related to a surgical procedure.

OnlyFans Model and Instagram Sensation Christina Ashten Gourkani Passes Away at 34

The world of social media was shocked by the sudden passing of OnlyFans model and Instagram sensation Christina Ashten Gourkani. The 34-year-old resembled Kim Kardashian and had a massive following on her social media accounts. Her family announced her untimely death on April 20, which left her fans and followers heartbroken.

Gourkani was born on August 15, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. She started her career as a social media influencer and became popular for her resemblance to the reality TV star Kim Kardashian. With over a million followers across her social media accounts, Gourkani quickly gained fame on Instagram and OnlyFans.

The Cause of Death Still Under Investigation

Christina Ashten Gourkani’s family revealed on GoFundMe that she passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. They received a tragic phone call from a family member in the early morning hours of April 20, informing them of her declining health. The family rushed to the hospital to find that Gourkani’s condition had worsened.

The sudden and tragic passing of the social media influencer is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedures that went wrong. The family has not shared any other details about the investigation or her medical history to maintain privacy.

Gourkani’s Contributions to the Social Media World

Gourkani was known for her stunning looks, curvaceous figure, and her numerous suggestive posts on Instagram and OnlyFans. Her fans adored her for her beauty and often commented on her posts about how much she resembled Kim Kardashian.

The social media influencer had faced criticism and judgement from the public for her career choice as an OnlyFans model. However, she maintained that she was proud of her work and wanted to continue building her career on social media.

Final Thoughts

Christina Ashten Gourkani’s death has left the social media world in shock. Her fans and followers have paid tribute to her through heartfelt messages and posts across various platforms. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses, and the investigation into her death is ongoing.

Rest in peace, Christina Ashten Gourkani. You will be missed.