Death – Obituary News : Christina Ashten’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

What was the reason for Christina Ashten, a Kim Kardashian doppelganger’s death?

Why Do People Want to Look Like Others?

The Obsession with Plastic Surgery

Have you ever wondered why some people are so obsessed with plastic surgery? Why do they want to change their faces to look like someone else’s? The answer lies in the desire to get attention, which often comes at a great cost.

People often forget that God makes everyone beautiful in their own unique way. The obsession to look like others is driven by the desire to get attention and be noticed. However, this obsession can have a negative impact on one’s life and well-being.

The Dangers of Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery was invented to help patients with medical conditions, but it has become a trend for people who want to change their appearance. The risks associated with plastic surgery are often ignored in pursuit of the perfect look.

Recently, there have been cases of people losing their lives due to complications from plastic surgery. For example, a 22-year-old boy who wanted to look like Jimin, a member of the BTS South Korean singer band, lost his life after undergoing 12 plastic surgeries.

The Tragic Death of Christina Ashten

Another tragic case is that of Christina Ashten Gourkani, a 34-year-old woman who looked like Kim Kardashian. Christina had many followers on Instagram and was well-known for her resemblance to the famous reality TV star.

Christina passed away due to complications from plastic surgery, leaving her family, friends, and fans devastated. Her death is being investigated as a potential homicide, and the medical investigation is related to plastic surgery.

The Importance of Self-Acceptance

It’s important to remember that everyone is beautiful in their own way. Instead of trying to look like someone else, we should focus on accepting ourselves for who we are. Self-acceptance is the key to a happy and fulfilling life.

Let’s not risk our lives to get attention or change our appearance. Instead, let’s work hard and achieve our goals, and be proud of who we are. Remember, God makes everyone beautiful, and we should believe in ourselves.