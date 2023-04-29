Death – Obituary News : Christina Gourkani: Before Surgery Photos & Tragic Passing at Age 30

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Christina Ashten Gourkani’s Pre-Surgery Photos, Cause of Death, and Age.

Who was Christina Ashten Gourkani?

Christina Ashten Gourkani, also known as Ashten G, was a renowned OnlyFans model and virtual entertainment personality. She was born on October 22, 1988, in the US and was of Iranian descent. Ashten was an actress since she was young and was well-known for participating in talent events and plays at her local schools.

After completing high school, she went to college to study marketing but later pursued a modeling career after realizing her passion for it. She quickly gained a large fan base on various online entertainment platforms as people noticed her resemblance to Kim Kardashian. As she became more famous, she used her platform to promote body acceptance and self-esteem, inspiring her followers to value their uniqueness.

What happened to Christina Ashten Gourkani?

On April 20, 2023, Christina Ashten Gourkani passed away at the age of 34 after undergoing plastic surgery. According to her family, she died from heart failure hours after the procedure. Her family announced her death and the cause on a GoFundMe page, stating that her passing was sudden, tragic, and unexpected.

Her family has requested privacy during this time, and no further details have been shared about the number of medical procedures she had undergone before her death. Ashten’s family created a GoFundMe page to collect money for her funeral, with a goal of $40,000.

What was Christina Ashten Gourkani known for?

Christina Ashten Gourkani was well-known for her appearances on OnlyFans, where she was a popular model and virtual entertainment personality. She was often compared to Kim Kardashian for her similar facial features but different body type. Ashten was also an advocate for body acceptance and self-esteem, encouraging her followers to love themselves for who they are.

She had a net worth of about $500,000, which she earned through her work as a model, virtual entertainment personality, and brand collaborator. She also made a significant income from her time spent on OnlyFans, where her fans paid to access her exclusive adult content.

Despite her untimely passing, her legacy as a champion for self-acceptance and a good role model will continue to inspire people.