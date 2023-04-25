Death – Obituary News : Cissy Houston: Has She Passed Away?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Has Cissy Houston Died?

Cissy Houston: The Legendary American Soul and Gospel Singer

Cissy Houston Death Rumors Baseless

Several rumors regarding the death of Cissy Houston, the legendary American Soul and Gospel Singer, were recently circulating on the internet. However, these rumors are baseless as Houston is still alive and healthy. These rumors are not new as she had also faced them a year ago when another fellow Gospel Singer, Earnest Pugh, shared an unsourced Facebook post reading “Rest In Peace Cissy Houston.”

Cissy Houston’s Successful Career

Houston had a successful career as a backup singer for many legendary singers such as Elvis Presley, Dionne Warwick, Roy Hamilton, and Aretha Franklin. She also won two Grammy awards for her solo work. Her family has a rich musical background as her daughter is Whitney Houston, nieces are Dionne Warwick and Dee Warwick, and cousin is Leontyne Price.

Houston’s Career with The Drinkard Singers and Sweet Inspirations

Cissy Houston’s successful career with The Drinkard Singers in the 1950s and Sweet Inspirations in the 1960s, including when she was pregnant with Whitney, led to her solo debut in 1970. Subsequent to her debut, she continued to release her own music and played a crucial role in guiding her daughter Whitney’s soaring career during her initial days in the music industry.

Mysterious Death of Cissy Houston’s Daughter: Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston, Cissy Houston’s daughter, was found submerged in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel two days after she last performed publicly. She was then declared dead by the L.A County Coroner’s Office due to accidental drowning with a combination of cocaine use and heart disease. Her family hosted a memorial service where several guests exclusively performed as a tribute to Whitney at New Hope Baptist Church.

Cissy Houston’s Continuing Grief

Cissy Houston still grieves her daughter’s death as there were many speculations regarding Whitney Houston’s drug abuse. Some attributed it to her romantic relationships, whereas others suggested her financial struggles. However, none of these theories have been proven.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cissy Houston, the legendary American Soul and Gospel Singer, is still alive and healthy despite rumors circulating on the internet. She has a rich musical background and played an instrumental role in guiding her daughter Whitney Houston’s initial career. Whitney Houston’s death due to accidental drowning with a combination of cocaine use and heart disease continues to be a pain for Cissy Houston, but the reasons for her daughter’s drug abuse still remain a mystery.