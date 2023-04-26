Death – Obituary News : Citizen UK Founder Neil Jameson Dies: Cause Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The founder of Citizen UK, Neil Jameson, has passed away. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Remembering Neil Jameson: Founder of Citizen UK and Muslim Community Leader

On April 24, 2021, a great leader and advocate for justice, Neil Jameson, passed away. Jameson was the founder of Citizen UK and TELCO, and an important figure in the Muslim community.

Who was Neil Jameson?

Neil Jameson was a well-known community leader who fought for justice and fairness. He founded Citizen UK in 2020 and TELCO in 1988, which brought together 47 different civil society organizations, schools, unions, and more. Jameson was known for his work in the Living Wage movement and his efforts to secure housing rights for regular people. He also worked to change perceptions of refugees in the UK and was awarded the Albert Medal from the Royal Society in 2018.

The Reason for Jameson’s Death

The reason for Neil Jameson’s death has not been disclosed by his family. However, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Bari, a community activist and friend of Jameson, shared that Jameson had been diagnosed with untreatable cancer and passed away suddenly on April 24, 2021.

Remembering Neil Jameson

Neil Jameson will be remembered for his commitment to justice and democracy, and his tireless efforts to create a better civil society. He was a unique and brilliant individual who made a significant impact on the Muslim community and beyond.

Many of Jameson’s colleagues and friends from across the country have shared their deep condolences for his family and memories of their time with him. Jameson’s contributions to society will never be forgotten.

We mourn the loss of a great leader and advocate for justice, Neil Jameson.