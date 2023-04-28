Death – Obituary News : Civil Rights Advocate Flora Lee Dies in Siouxland

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Civil rights activist Flora Lee, who was also a former member of the school board, has passed away in Siouxland.

Long-Time Educator and Civil Rights Leader Flora Lee Passes Away in Sioux City

Sioux City, Iowa mourns the loss of Flora Lee, a long-time educator and civil rights leader. Lee, who was 68 years old, passed away recently after a lifetime of dedicated service to the community.

Lee was a special education strategist and consultant for the Northwest Area Education Agency for two decades, where she made a significant impact on the lives of countless students. Her advocacy for equal access to education for all students, regardless of their background, made her a beloved figure in the education community.

In addition to her work in education, Lee was also a passionate civil rights leader. She served as the president of the Sioux City chapter of the NAACP, where she fought tirelessly for justice and equality for all members of the community.

Lee’s dedication to service extended to her role on the Sioux City school board, where she served for 12 years as both president and vice president. Her leadership helped shape the direction of the school district and ensured that all students had access to the resources they needed to succeed.

Recently, Lee was appointed as the executive director of Sioux City’s Women Aware organization, a position that reflected her commitment to empowering women and ensuring that their voices were heard.

KCAU 9 featured Flora Lee on our Black History Month special series, where we highlighted her many achievements and contributions to the community. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and activists.

As of now, we are unsure of any funeral arrangements for Lee. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information.

