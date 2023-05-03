Death – Obituary News : Class 12 student in Valsad commits suicide after board exam results

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Class 12 Student Commits Suicide After Failing Board Exams

A class 12 student from Valsad’s Pardi taluka in Gujarat, India, committed suicide by jumping into the Par Nadi river after failing the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s Science stream board exams in 2022. Neha Kamlesh Patel, 17, had failed the exams and was reportedly mentally disturbed after checking her results online. She had informed her father over the phone before taking the drastic step.

Board Exam Results Announcement

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had announced the results of the Science stream board exams in 2022. Neha had failed the exams and was reportedly upset about it. She had checked her results online and informed her family about the same before leaving home.

Tragic Incident

After informing her father about her failure, Neha jumped into the Par Nadi river on Tuesday morning. Some passersby saw her jump and informed local villagers. The police were also informed about the incident. A team from the local life-saving group, Mangela Life Seva, reached the site and searched for Neha’s body. After some time, they found her body and informed the police about the incident.

Police Investigation and Statement

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident. Inspector B.J. Sarvaiya said, “We have not found any evidence of foul play so far. Neha was apparently upset after failing her board exams and took the drastic step.”

Conclusion

The incident has once again highlighted the pressure that students face during board exams. It is important for parents and teachers to support students during such times and help them cope with failure. Students should be encouraged to take exams in a healthy and stress-free environment.

News Source : Kiran Mehta

Source Link :Class 12 student commits suicide valsad pardi after result board exam/