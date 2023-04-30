Death – Obituary News : Claude Gray’s Death Marks End of Nashville Sound

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The passing of Claude Gray, a pioneer of the Nashville sound, has been announced.

Claude Gray: A Country Music Legend

Claude Gray, a beloved country music singer and former Decca Records recording artist, passed away on April 28, 2023, at the age of 91. Born on January 26, 1932, in Henderson, Texas, Gray began his music career in the 1950s, performing at local venues and radio stations in Texas.

Signing with Decca Records

Gray eventually caught the attention of Decca Records, who signed him to a recording contract in 1958. Over the course of his career, Gray released numerous hits, including “My Ears Should Burn (When Fools Are Talked About),” “I’ll Just Have Another Cup of Coffee,” and “Family Bible.” His smooth, melodic voice and heartfelt lyrics earned him a loyal following and cemented his place in country music history.

Memorable Albums and Hits

Gray’s debut album, “Claude Gray Sings,” was released in 1961 and featured hits such as “My Ears Should Burn (When Fools Are Talked About)” and “I’ll Just Have Another Cup of Coffee.” These songs were indicative of Gray’s signature sound, which was characterized by its traditional country instrumentation and heartfelt lyrics. Gray’s debut album was met with critical acclaim, and he quickly became a rising star in the country music world.

Over the course of his career, Gray released several more albums, including “Claude Gray Sings More” (1963), “Meet Claude Gray” (1966), and “My Ears Should Burn (When Fools Are Talked About)” (1970). These albums featured hits such as “Family Bible,” “My World Is Over,” and “Daddy Stopped in (To Get a Pack of Cigarettes),” all of which showcased Gray’s talent for storytelling and his ability to connect with audiences through his music.

The Story Behind “Family Bible”

“Family Bible” was written by country music singer-songwriter Willie Nelson. Nelson began writing the song in 1957, while he enjoyed success as a disc jockey in KVAN, in Vancouver, Washington. After being denied a raise by the station, he moved to Houston, Texas. Due to financial issues, he sold the song to Paul Buskirk.

Upon purchasing the song, Buskirk took it to singer Gray. Gray’s recording of the song reached number seven on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles. Fueled by the success of the record, Nelson moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he enjoyed recognition for writing the song. It became part of Nelson’s live performance set, and he recorded it for the first time himself for his 1971 album Yesterday’s Wine.

Claude Gray: A Skilled Songwriter

Gray was also a skilled songwriter, and many of his hits were written or co-written by him. He collaborated with other songwriters, including Bobby George and Marijohn Wilkin, to create memorable tracks that would stand the test of time. One of his most famous songs, “The Family Bible,” was written by George and Wilkin and became a country music standard that has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

A Legacy in Country Music

Gray’s music was known for its traditional country sound, and he was often compared to legends such as Hank Williams and Lefty Frizzell. He was also a skilled songwriter, penning many of his own hits and collaborating with other songwriters to create memorable tracks.

In addition to his music career, Gray was also a dedicated family man and a proud Texan. He was known for his humble demeanor and kind heart, and he remained active in the music industry until his passing.

Claude Gray’s contributions to country music will not be forgotten. He will be remembered as a talented singer and songwriter, a pioneer of traditional country music, and a true legend in the industry. He is survived by his loving family, friends, and countless fans who will miss him dearly.