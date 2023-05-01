Death – Obituary News : Cleveland Man Tyler Griffin Passes Away at 31

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tyler Griffin, a 31-year-old man from Cleveland, passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Tyler Griffin Obituary: Remembering a Courageous and Determined Young Man

Early Life and Battle with Childhood Cancer

Tyler Matthew Griffin was born on June 15, 1991, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, to Alton and Lisa Price Griffin of Shelby. From a young age, Tyler faced a major challenge in his life: childhood cancer. Despite the hardships he faced, Tyler never lost his motivation to live. He fought his illness for most of his life, showing tremendous courage and determination throughout his journey.

A Love for Family and the Dallas Cowboys

Tyler deeply loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was also a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and was known for his loyalty to the team. Despite his illness, Tyler never lost his passion for life and enjoyed playing video games in his free time.

Remembering a Kind and Loving Person

Tyler Griffin passed away on July 14, 2022, at the age of 31. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. On his obituary page, many people have left condolences and shared their memories of Tyler. He is remembered as a kind and loving person, loved by everyone who knew him.

A Legacy of Strength, Perseverance, and Love

Tyler’s visitation and funeral service were held at a funeral home, followed by burial at New Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery. His passing is a loss to his loved ones, but his legacy of strength, perseverance, and love will live on. His story is a reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment in life and never giving up hope, even in the face of adversity.

Surviving Loved Ones

Tyler is survived by his parents, Alton and Lisa Price Griffin of Shelby, his sister Izzy Brooks and her wife Mia of Shelby, his brother Mark Griffin and his fiancée Akea of Kings Mountain, his grandmother Judy Gaston of Shelby, and his fiancée, Jessica Haskin of Shelby.

Rest in Peace, Tyler Griffin

Tyler Griffin’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. He will be remembered for his strength and resilience in the face of adversity. May his soul rest in eternal peace.