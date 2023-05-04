Death – Obituary News : Cllr Mike Lewis, County and District Councillor, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cllr Mike Lewis: A Tribute to a Hard-Working and Active Community Leader

Cllr Mike Lewis, who represented the Castle Cary division, has recently passed away, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication to his community. He served as a member of the county council from 2013 until the creation of the unitary Somerset Council last month. Despite his short tenure, he made a significant impact on the council and the community he served.

Active Participation in Council Committees

Cllr Lewis was an active member of several council committees during his time in office. He chaired the audit committee and the joint waste scrutiny panel, demonstrating his commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in local governance. His participation in other committees further showcased his dedication to serving his community.

Long-Standing Commitment to Public Service

Cllr Lewis had been a district councillor on South Somerset District Council for the Camelot Ward since 2002. He had also been a qualified youth worker for many years, showing his passion for helping young people in his community. His long-standing commitment to public service made him a respected and trusted leader in his community.

A Man of Integrity and Respect

Cllr Mike Best, chairman of Somerset Council, spoke highly of Cllr Lewis, describing him as a hard-working councillor who played an active role in council. Cllr David Fothergill, Conservative leader, also praised Cllr Lewis, highlighting his genuine kindness and the respect he gained from colleagues of all political parties. Cllr Bill Revans, leader of Somerset Council, spoke of Cllr Lewis as a well-liked and respected member of the council, a real gentleman who worked tirelessly for his community.

A Mentor and Supporter to Many

Cllr Lewis was not just a leader, but also a mentor and supporter to many in his community. He was seen as a role model by young people, and he supported local parish councils, organizations, and charities. His dedication to serving his community made him a beloved figure in Castle Cary and beyond.

A Deeply Saddening Loss

The passing of Cllr Lewis is a deeply saddening loss for the community he served and the council he was a part of. Flags in council buildings will be flown at half-mast on the day of the next council meeting and on the day of Cllr Lewis’s funeral, as a sign of respect and remembrance for his life and legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Pauline, their family, and many friends during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

Cllr Mike Lewis will be remembered as a hard-working, active, and dedicated community leader who made a significant impact on the council and the community he served. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those who knew him, and his contributions to public service will not be forgotten.

News Source : Phil Hill

Source Link :County and district councillor Cllr Mike Lewis has died/