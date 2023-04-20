Death – Obituary News : Club Mourns Death of Gwen Shackleton, Devoted Supporter Since ’65, Aged 86.

It is with heavy heart that we share the news of Gwen Shackleton’s passing. A supporter of the club for 56 years, she peacefully passed away at the age of 86 in a nursing home in Crawley.

Gwen will always be cherished for her enthusiastic cheering and unique collection of customized foam hands, specially crafted by her son Ian who owns a merchandise printing company.

The Streatham Rovers Football Club is mourning the loss of one of its most dedicated supporters, Gwen Shackleton, who passed away at 86 years old in a nursing home in Crawley. Gwen had been supporting the club since 1965, and her passionate cheering and unique collection of custom foam hands made by her son Ian – who runs a merchandise printing firm – will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The news of Gwen’s passing was announced by the Streatham Rovers Football Club’s official Twitter account, which posted a message expressing the sadness felt by the entire club following the loss of such a dedicated and beloved supporter. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Gwen holding up one of her custom foam hands, a testament to her unwavering support of the club throughout the years.

The Streatham Rovers Football Club has always been more than just a team to its dedicated fans. It’s a community that brings people from all walks of life together, united in a shared love for the beautiful game. For Gwen, this community was a second home, and her presence at games – cheering on her beloved team with her iconic foam hands raised high – was a constant source of joy and inspiration for all who were lucky enough to witness it.

Gwen’s passing is a reminder of the important role that supporters play in the life of a football club. While the players may be the ones on the field, it’s the fans who give the team its spirit and its heart. They’re the ones who fill the stands on match day, cheering on the players and urging them on to victory. They’re the ones who paint their faces in the club’s colors, decorate their homes with team memorabilia, and travel across the country to support their team no matter what.

For Gwen, supporting the Streatham Rovers Football Club was a way of life. It was a passion that she passed on to her children, who continue to support the team with the same fervor and dedication that she did. Although she may be gone, her legacy will live on through her family and through the memories of all those who were fortunate enough to share in her love for the club.

In the end, it’s clear that Gwen Shackleton was more than just a fan – she was a part of the Streatham Rovers Football Club family. Her passing is a loss felt deeply by everyone who knew her, and her absence will be felt acutely for many years to come. However, her spirit will live on through the memories she created, the people she inspired, and the love she had for the club that will never fade. Rest in peace, Gwen. You will be sorely missed.

Some sad news: Gwen Shackleton, who supported the club since 1965, passed away yesterday aged 86 in a nursing home in Crawley. She will be fondly remembered for her vociferous cheering and collection of custom foam hands made by her son Ian who owns a merchandise printing firm. pic.twitter.com/OpGYtbRBax — Streatham Rovers Football Club (@StreathamRovers) April 20, 2023

Some sad news: Gwen Shackleton, who supported the club since 1965, passed away yesterday aged 86 in a nursing home in Crawley. She will be fondly remembered for her vociferous cheering and collection of custom foam hands made by her son Ian who owns a merchandise printing firm. pic.twitter.com/OpGYtbRBax — Streatham Rovers Football Club (@StreathamRovers) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel