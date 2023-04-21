Death – Obituary News : Club Mourns Loss of Loyal Supporter, Dennis Webster (83)

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Dennis Webster’s passing. Dennis had been a loyal supporter of the club since 1950 and lived until the age of 83 before passing away on Tuesday afternoon at a nursing home in Addington.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Dennis Webster, a loyal supporter of the Streatham Rovers Football Club since 1950. Dennis, fondly known as George due to his resemblance to the famous British comedian George Formby in his youth, passed away on Tuesday afternoon aged 83 in a nursing home in Addington.

Dennis was a passionate and dedicated fan of Streatham Rovers Football Club, and his unwavering support for the team was unmatched. He attended games regularly, and even in his later years, he remained a devoted follower of the club. Despite his advanced age, Dennis was present at matches as recently as 2020, demonstrating his deep love for the team and the sport.

Dennis was a well-respected member of the Streatham Rovers Football Club community, and his absence leaves an immense void. Those who had the privilege of knowing him will forever remember his enthusiasm, loyalty, and unbridled passion for football.

The Streatham Rovers Football Club extends its deepest condolences to Dennis’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you mourn his loss.

To honor Dennis’s memory, the Streatham Rovers Football Club plans to pay tribute to him during their next match. The team will observe a minute of silence before the game in honor of Dennis’s contributions and dedication to the club. A memorial plaque will also be installed in his honor at the Streatham Rovers stadium, ensuring that his legacy and love for the team will live on forever.

As we mourn the loss of Dennis, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on the Streatham Rovers Football Club and the community. His unwavering dedication and support have left an indelible mark on our hearts and minds, and we will always cherish his memory. Rest in peace, Dennis.

