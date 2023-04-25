Death – Obituary News : Coach Navi Gacho’s Demise: What Caused His Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Head Coach of RSG MDL PH, Ivan \”Navi\” Emmanuel Gacho, Passes Away Due to Fatal Arrhythmia: The Mobile Legends Esports Community Mourns

On April 24, Ivan \”Navi\” Emmanuel Gacho, a former MPL player and highly regarded coach, passed away at the age of 24 due to fatal arrhythmia. The news of his passing devastated the Mobile Legends esports community in the Philippines, as his contribution to the industry was invaluable.

Gacho was the head coach of RSG Ignite, a team in the Mobile Legends Development League (MDL) Philippines, where he established himself as a prominent figure in the league. He was one of the pioneering players in the local esports scene and played for Sterling Global Dragons during Season 4 before transitioning to coaching in the MDL for RSG Ignite.

Although Gacho took a job in the BPO industry after leaving the MDL, he still pursued his passion for Mobile Legends, eventually returning to the scene as a coach for RSG Ignite. In an interview with Spin.ph, he shared his love for coaching and the game, expressing his willingness to give it one last try, which turned out to be successful.

RSG Philippines expressed their condolences on Facebook, stating, \”It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of our good friend, Coach Ivan Emmanuel “NAVI” Gacho. We appreciate your generosity and the priceless memories you shared with us, and we will always be thankful… A unique soul has been lost to the world: peace out, our friend.\” Our thoughts go out to Navi\’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Many of Navi’s fellow MLBB players shared their heartfelt tributes on social media, recalling fond memories and interactions with him. Among those who paid tribute was Steven \”Dale\” Vitug, his former teammate in SGD Omega, who stated that he had planned to follow in Navi’s footsteps and pursue a coaching career abroad.

In conclusion, Navi’s contribution to the Mobile Legends esports community in the Philippines will always be remembered, and his passing is a great loss to the industry. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.