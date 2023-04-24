Death – Obituary News : Coach Navi’s Cause of Death: Fatal Arrhythmia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MPL Player and Head Coach of MDL PH, Coach Navi, Dies of Fatal Arrhythmia: Obituary and Tributes

The Philippine Mobile Legends esports scene was left in shock and sadness after the demise of Ivan “Navi” Emmanuel Gacho, a former player and head coach. Coach Navi played for Sterling Global Dragons during MPL Season 4 before taking a break and returning to coach RSG Ignite’s MDL team. It was later revealed in an interview with Spin.ph that he had found employment in the BPO sector but remained passionate about coaching and Mobile Legends. He rejoined RSG to establish himself as a coach and was well-respected in the community.

Coach Navi Cause of Death was revealed to be fatal arrhythmia, which was a tragic and unexpected turn of events. RSG Philippines shared the news on Facebook and expressed their condolences to Coach Navi’s family and friends. The post also celebrated his generosity, passion, and the priceless memories he shared with them. The news of his passing shocked the community, with many MLBB players sharing tributes on social media and remembering their interactions with him.

Steven “Dale” Vitug, a former teammate in SGD Omega and present head coach of HomeBois in MPL Malaysia, expressed his shock and sadness on Twitter. Coach Navi was highly respected in the community, and his passing is a significant loss.

In memory of Coach Navi, we are sharing this article to raise awareness about fatal arrhythmia and the importance of regular checkups. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and loved ones in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Coach Navi.

