Death – Obituary News : Coach Navi’s Death: Fatal Arrhythmia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Coach Navi passed away due to a fatal arrhythmia. His obituary is a tribute to his life and legacy in the community.

Coach Navi Cause of Death: Fatal Arrhythmia

The Filipino MLBB community is mourning the loss of Ivan “Navi” Emmanuel Gacho, the head coach of RSG’s MDL PH. Coach Navi played in the MPL for Sterling Global Dragons during Season 4 before transitioning into coaching in the MDL for RSG Ignite’s season. He later landed a job in the BPO sector but continued to pursue his passion for coaching and Mobile Legends.

Return to Coaching

Coach Navi returned to coaching and established himself as the head coach of RSG’s MDL PH team. His sudden passing came as a shock to many, and people want to know more about Coach Navi’s cause of death and obituary details.

A Unique Soul Lost to the World

RSG Philippines announced Coach Navi’s passing on Facebook and shared heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The cause of his death was fatal arrhythmia. Coach Navi’s death has left a void in the MLBB community, and players all over the Philippines have shared tributes to him on social media.

Remembering a Promising Coach

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and Jiane “Kenji” Villa were among the players who welcomed Coach Navi into the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang professional scene in MPL Season 4. He was introduced as the coach of the RSG Slate franchise’s developmental league team, RSG Ignite, where he finished the MDL Philippines in positions 5 to 6.

Coach Navi will be remembered for his contributions to the MLBB community and his passion for coaching. Rest in peace, Coach Navi.